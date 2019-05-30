|
|
Cristela G. Garcia
Corpus Christi - Cristela G. Garcia, 67, was called to her heavenly home on May 26, 2019. She was born September 18, 1951 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Aniceto and Rebecca Gutierrez. She was married to Noe N. Garcia Jr for 34 years. She retired from Corpus Christi Independent School District after 20 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Noe N. Garcia Jr; parents, Aniceto and Rebecca Gutierrez; and sister, Sylvia Perez.
She is survived by her children, Rene (Priscilla) Garcia; Yvonne (Ernest) Carrillo; sister, Esther Oliver; sister, Rose (Jesus) Gomez; grandchildren: Kayla (Ben) Human, Chelsey Garcia, Jadyn Garcia, Izabella Garcia, Nickolas Garcia, Nathan E. Carrillo; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
Family will be receiving friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel-Memorial, 3442 Holly Rd., on Thursday, May 30, 2019 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am at St. Pius Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Rd., on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 30, 2019