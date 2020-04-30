|
Cruz Favela, Sr.
Robstown - Cruz Favela, Sr., 85, was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 28, 2020. He was born on May 03, 1934 in Petronilla, Texas to Julian Sr. and Petra DeLeon Favela. Cruz was a proud Catholic and belonged to Sociedad M. Cuauhpemoc. He lived most of his life in Robstown and worked as a Painter, employed by Weatherford. Cruz was a loving husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Carlos Favela, Pedro (Oralia) Favela, Jose Favela, Milton (Rosita) Favela.
Cruz is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Favela; his children, Josie (Pedro) Castillo, Cruz (Yvette) Favela, Jr., Belinda (Joe) Vargas, Sandra Favela; his siblings, David (Kay) Favela, Carmela (Wayne) Hollar, Maria Guadalupe (Late Manuel) Lucio, Julian Favela II, Maria Elena (Oscar) Gonzalez, and Juan Favela. He was loved and adored by his seven grandchildren, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and relatives.
A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, May 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 am on Saturday, May 02, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020