|
|
Cruz Perez
Corpus Christi , TX
Cruz Perez, 59 of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away quietly on February 22, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.
She was a life long resident of Corpus Christi, Texas and was a graduate of W.B. Ray Class of 1977.
Cruz lived life to its fullest and was dedicated to her family, friends and her faith.
She is survived by her parents, Jenaro and Audelia Perez; aunt, Alberta Perez; sisters, Diana (Richard) and Maria Perez; brothers, Jerry (Cindy) Perez and Tony Perez, 4 nephews, 2 nieces, 10 great-nephews and nieces. She also leaves behind her extended family of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel 549 Cheyenne St. Corpus Christi, Texas. Services will conclude that same evening.
Please visit www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com to offer condolences
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 3, 2019