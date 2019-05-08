|
|
Cruzita Gomez Torres
Corpus Christi - Cruzita G. Torres passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 64. She was born in Corpus Christi on July 1, 1954 to Juana and Cruz Gomez. She will be dearly missed.
Cruzita graduated from West Oso High School and received her Nursing (LVN) degree from Del Mar College. She married her beloved husband, Reyes L. Torres on February 26, 1977.
She worked in her nursing career for Dr. Hector Garcia, West Oso ISD, Surgicare Outpatient and various Home Health facilities. She was a proud member of Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church and will be remembered for her passion of cooking and baking. She enjoyed exploring many arts and crafts including needle point and crochet.
Cruzita is preceded in death by her parents, Juana and Cruz Gomez; brother, Jesse Gomez; and her sister, Janie Gomez Torres.
She leaves her loving memories to her husband, Reyes L. Torres; her sons, Reyes Torres Jr., Cruz Pablo Torres; and extended family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 8, 2019