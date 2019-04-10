|
Curtis Elmo Gunter
Corpus Christi - Curtis Elmo Gunter, age 65, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Curtis was born on August 17, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Wilbur and Enola Gunter. He attended school in West Oso School District. He graduated West Oso High School, 1971. He graduated from Durham Business School, with an Accounting Degree. Curtis enlisted in the U.S. Army, July 1974. Basic training at Ft. Polk, LA. He was stationed at Ft. Huachuca, AZ. He Pcs'd to Ft. Clayton, Panama, then onto Washington, DC. Worked at Walter Reed Center. He transferred to the Pentagon, worked in Information Technology as a programmer and analyst. (Crypto-top secret). He retired from the U.S. Army (Pentagon) 1983 on a disability while in the military he received numerous certificates and citations. Curtis was an active member of Molina Veterans, Corpus Christi, TX. Curtis was the Family Historian. He was also the Black Historian. He spoke at the Senior Centers, Churches, and schools making people aware of what Black people contributed to this country.
At the age of 21 in Bisbee, AZ he became a 33rd mason. He enjoyed letting his light shine. Driving was his passion, loved traveling across the country. Curtis enjoyed paying it forward, he did it for all people, but especially loved buying meals for Veterans, active duty and police. He will always be remembered for his kind heart.
Curtis was a big sports fan, enjoyed going to all sports games. Curtis was always at his sons practices and games. When he could he would coach his sons. Curtis never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, Father, grandfather, brother and uncle, cousin and great friend.
Curtis is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Enola Gunter. One sister, Willie Mae Gunter, a son Carlton Brook Gunter.
Curtis is survived by his wife of 41 years, Valerie, sons, Curtis Aubrey, Taylor Marquis (Heaven), sisters Robbie L. and Robbin L. Gunter, brother Benny (Lillian); all of Corpus Christi, TX God son Andre McCorkle (Leighteon), four grandchildren, Arianna, Breyland, Cameron, Chandler. Aunts, Evelyn Sheppard, Edna, TX, Pauline Jackson, Corpus Christi, TX. Best friends Willie Jackson Jr., Dallas, TX and James Moore, Houston, TX.
Curtis had his ordination becoming Deacon [email protected] HEAVEN BAPTIST CHURCH 1995. Curtis favorite quote, "I'm truly Blessed and highly Favored."
The Family would like to Thank M.D. Anderson, Houston, TX. His Oncologist Dr. M. Konopleva, P.A. Amandine Nge, and their staff.
Thanks to Dr. Manalo and her staff, at Corpus Christi, Cancer Center. The infusion center at Bay Area, Corpus Christi, TX
Acknowledgement
We would like to thank all those that have prayed with us, your visit, telephone calls, acts of kindness have increased our faith and encouraged us.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Prayer Service and Family Receiving Friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary First Baptist Church 2906 Carver Drive, Corpus Christi, TX.
Interment will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 10, 2019