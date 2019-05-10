|
Curtis Michael "Mike" Glaze
Afton, OK - Curtis Michael "Mike" Glaze, Age 68, of Afton, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 in a Joplin, Missouri hospital. He was born to Curtis Weldon and Beatrice Glaze.
Michael is survived by a Sister, Catherine Davis, a Brother, Leslie Glaze, (Dottie), a Brother, David Glaze (Denise), a Niece, Sheila Heitzman (David), a Nephew, Jeffrey Cary (Carrie), a Great-Nephew, Mac Cary, Nephew, Spencer Glaze (Christina), Nephew, Sterling Glaze, Niece, Lindsey Glaze and Great-Nephew, Matthew Glaze.
Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with deployments to Vietnam and Germany. He worked as a Certified Water District Maintenance Supervisor; and Michael served on the Board of his Neighborhood Association. He also had enjoyed being a Truck Operator; and he had an interest in repairing motors and everything Mechanical. He had a soft heart and a passion for life. Michael loved animals, especially his dogs, Oscar and Rosie.
Interment will be at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas. At 2 pm on Friday May 10th. A private service will be held in Galveston, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Tulsa, Oklahoma. www.TulsaPets.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 10, 2019