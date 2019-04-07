Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly Chapel
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly Chapel
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Cutberto Macias Rios "Culva"

Corpus Christi - Cutberto Macias Rios "Culva", age 85, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1934 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He attended Miller High School and retired after 25 years of service with Big 3 Industries. He was a member of the Veterans Band and enjoyed reading and classical music. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Cecilia Rios; daughter, Anita Rios; brother, Robert Rios and mother, Anita M. Rios.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Linda (Narciso) Ramirez, Ramon (Maria) Rios, Robert Rios, Johnny Joe (Chris) Rios, Esperanza (Rick) Garza, Maria Lupe (David) Ybañez and Belma (David ) Carpio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, four brothers and one sister and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly Chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

To offer condolences, please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
