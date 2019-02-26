|
|
Cynthia Ann Otero
Corpus Christi, TX
Cynthia Ann Otero, age 58, passed away on February 23, 2019. Cynthia was born on February 4, 1961 to Daniel and Ysidra Acuna. She graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1979.
Cynthia was an accountant for Charter School before becoming a dedicated stay at home mom.
She will always be remembered for her kindness, caring heart and devotion to her family. She loved to travel, when she could, was very family oriented, loved cooking and baking, loved to dance and doing crafts. She was always looking forward to the next family function; so she could get the chance to put her crafting skills to work.
Cynthia was a loving mother, daughter, aunt, cousin and wife. Who was always there when you needed her the most. She was the heart and soul of her family and will be truly missed! Her family is at peace too knowing she is dancing in the heavens pain free.
Cynthia Ann is preceded in death by her brother Roland Acuna, her maternal grandparents Guadalupe and Ysidra Gutierrez, paternal grandparents Francisco and Francisca Acuna.
Cynthia Ann is survived by her husband Victor M. Otero, daughter Katrina Marie Otero, son Felix Otero, Parents Daniel and Ysidra Acuna. Her siblings, sister Edelmira Acuna, brothers Daniel Acuna Jr., Gary Acuna, Michael Acuna, Jaime (Jeanette) Acuna and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on February 27, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm that same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30am Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Church.
Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 26, 2019