Cynthia Diane Curtiss
Corpus Christi, TX
Cynthia Diane Curtiss, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1959 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Bill and Delores "Dee" Brunson.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Doyle Curtiss; her three children, Whitney Curtiss, Austin Curtiss and Brooke Curtiss; two grandchildren, Korrine Curtiss and Mason Curtiss; her mother, Dee Brunson; sisters, Jeanne Dean and Kathy Jones.
Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday , March 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Willis Moore Officiating.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Odem.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 28, 2019