Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Curtiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Diane Curtiss


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia Diane Curtiss Obituary
Cynthia Diane Curtiss

Corpus Christi, TX

Cynthia Diane Curtiss, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1959 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Bill and Delores "Dee" Brunson.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Doyle Curtiss; her three children, Whitney Curtiss, Austin Curtiss and Brooke Curtiss; two grandchildren, Korrine Curtiss and Mason Curtiss; her mother, Dee Brunson; sisters, Jeanne Dean and Kathy Jones.

Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday , March 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Willis Moore Officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Odem.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now