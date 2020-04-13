|
Cynthia G. Marquez
Corpus Christi - Cynthia G. Marquez passed away Saturday, April 11th 2020 after experiencing an unexpected medical condition.
She was born in Alice, Texas March 1, 1950 to Heberto and Noemi (Solis) Gonzalez. She was raised in San Diego, Texas and graduated from San Diego High School in 1968. In 1971, Cynthia married Ruben Marquez and remained so for 49 years. Also in that same year she received a B.A. in Education from Southwest Texas State University all the while staying involved in the school's twirling group, the Bob-Kittens.
She began her teaching career soon after in 1972 at CCISD's Roy Miller High School. It is there that she found great joy in being an educator, instructor and mentor - so much that she eventually retired from Miller after 32 years.
Growing up Cynthia had a love for dance and competitive twirling. It is those early years that brought her to enjoy and care so much for the position she held at Roy Miller High School as the High Stepper Drill Team Director. Throughout the 30 years as Director she was able to begin and build a lifelong relationship with many of the girls in the program. A bond so strong that many would call her a second mom or "mama bear". With and for her girls she always felt a great sense of pride and achievement. One that always held a special place in her heart and made her smile.
Along with dance, she also loved spending time in nature and travelling. From a relaxing time outside at the ranch, to climbing the mountains of Montana, pulling the casino slots at L'Auberge, or walking the streets of Paris or Spain, she would always anticipate and welcome the next experience the world had to offer.
Throughout her life Cynthia was known for many things but mostly for being happy, gentle, kind, affectionate, thoughtful, understanding, and strong willed. Not to mention for leaving a great impact on the lives of many. She also loved everyone including her husband, boys, family and friends unconditionally. It is for these things she will always be loved and dearly missed by all.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Heberto, and her mother, Noemi. She is survived by her husband, Ruben, her two sons, Brandon (Valerie) and Jason (Nikki) and her grandsons, Kieran and Sebastian; two sisters, Corinne (Isauro) and Betty (Romeo).
Due to the restrictions regarding the Coronavirus, visitation and interment are private.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020