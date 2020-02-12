|
|
Cynthia Mondragon
Corpus Christi - Cynthia Mondragon, age 59, passed away February 10, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1960 to Raul and Maria Mondragon in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a loving, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be remembered for her friendly spirit towards all. Cynthia loved being surrounded by family and friends, listening and dancing to Tejano music. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, Raul Mondragon and brother, Frank Mondragon.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother, Maria Mondragon, children, Jessica (Fernando) Longoria, Leighann Valenzuela, Jacob (Crystal) Mondragon, Eric George Puebla, Paul Anthony Munoz and Paul Andrew Munoz, sisters, Gloria (Daniel) Sanchez, Frances Lucio, and Maria (Michael) Azua, brothers, John Raul (Lupe) Mondragon, Jesus (Gloria) Mondragon, Joe Henry (Angie) Mondragon and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers are John Louis Mondragon, Bobby Lucio, Jr., Jonathan Mondragon, Joseph Mondragon, Daniel Sanchez, Jr. and Brandon Azua.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020