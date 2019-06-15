|
|
Cyril Philip "Phil" Smith
Corpus Christi - Cyril Philip "Phil" Smith, age 88, passed away June 13, 2019. He was born on the 18th of December 1930 to Cyril Francis and Helena Weaver Smith in Hanover, PA. He was raised in Hanover, PA and later graduated from Kings College in Wilkesboro, PA in 1954. He was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1955 and retired as a Commander. He married his wife of 63 years on December 31, 1955. Phil was the owner of Smith's Guns. He was a loving husband, father, and brother.
Phil was an active supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, Civitan, Charlies Place, Sons of the American Revolution, Duck's Unlimited and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed cooking and being surrounded by family.
Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Cyril Francis and Helena Weaver Smith, sister, Elna Smith, brother-in-law and sister, John and Farrell Kleem, Son-in-law, Joseph Hadyka.
Phil Smith is survived by his wife, Marilyn Sneeringer Smith, his children, Stephen (Liz) Smith, Gabrielle Hadyka, Tim (Lori) Smith, Sean (Kerry) Smith, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 followed by a Memorial Mass that will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
An inurnment will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019