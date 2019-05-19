|
|
On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Dale Allen Garrett passed away at the age of 67 from a stroke and a brain hemorrhage. Dale was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 19, 1951 to Paul Quinten and Martha Jean Garrett. Dale leaves behind his wife, Sandi Garrett, daughter, Michelle Ybanez, son, Michael Garrett (Kimberly) and step-son, Nick Loupis (Terri). He is also survived by his mother, Martha Jean Garrett, his sisters, Paula Zaiontz (Dan) and Sandra McClellan (Kirk). He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Trey, Levi, Kylee, Kooper, Kassidy, Brandon and Connor as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was the owner of a Pepperidge Farm franchise for many years located in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dale had a passion for making jokes! He was known for his quick wit, his love of the LORD and his hobby of motorcycle riding. He was an avid member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He was always willing to stop and pray with anyone as well as acknowledge service members for their military service.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, P.Q. Garrett and infant brother, Randy Wayne Garrett.
Dale will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 22, 2019 location and time TBA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Christian Motorcycle Association in Dale's honor.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 19, 2019