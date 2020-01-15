|
Dale Everett Ingersoll
Corpus Christi - Dale Everett Ingersoll, 83, passed away on January 14, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on December 6, 1936, in Canon City, Colorado, to E. Marion Holland and Lydia Bell Smith Holland.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and brothers, Jim Ingersoll and Albert Ingersoll.
Dale proudly served his country and retired from, the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service
Dale is survived by his children, Debbie Bullock (James), Dale E. Ingersoll, Jr. Alice L. Ingersoll, Lydia L. Williams (John), Lori L. Salinas (Manuel), Danny E. Ingersoll, Sr. (Carolyn), and Dustin Everett Ingersoll; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnathan Ingersoll (Adela); and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly at 12:30 p.m., with interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Fond memories and expressions of symphony may be shared at FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020