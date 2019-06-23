Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Corpus Christi - Dale K. Eiben, 85, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1934. Dale enjoyed a 23 year career in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Master Chief, followed by a second livelihood at CCAD. Following that, Dale and his wife of 65 years, Ardis, pursued their dream of traveling full time in their motor home. Dale was an active member of First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Ardis; sister, Arlene Cronbaugh; sister-in-law, Barbara Eiben; daughters - Fonda Jenkins and Vadonna Bowne; son Kenny (Kay) Eiben; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial celebration of Dale's life at First Baptist Church, Saturday, July 13, 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the First Baptist Church Koinonia Homes or to their flower ministry.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019
