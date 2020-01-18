|
Dale William DuPree, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, was called home on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late Frankie L. and William U. DuPree.
Dale was welcomed to Heaven with a loving embrace by his wife, Gina as they were reunited again for eternity.
Throughout his life, Dale followed Christ with a servant heart. Dale and Gina were always guided by their strong faith in God and he was very active in his church, having served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Dale and his wife, Gina, moved to Alice in November, 1968. Dale graduated from Commonwealth College of Mortuary Science in Houston, Texas in 1967. After graduation he worked for Robert "Bob" Earthman in Houston. The Earthman name is legendary in Texas funeral homes. Dale and Gina later moved to Falfurrias where Dale worked for Howard Williams Funeral Home. Days were long and hard back then, with 24 hour on-call schedules 7 days a week. Shortly after, Dale found his true life-calling when the late James Holmgreen recruited Dale to join him in November of 1968. Jim was a professional mentor and life-long friend to Dale and his family. Dale was blessed with a loving and caring heart which allowed him to assist in the grieving process of so many families in the Alice community for over 5 decades.
During his career at Holmgreen Mortuary, Dale served in many different leadership capacities with the Texas Funeral Directors Association, including serving as President of the South Texas Region. He additionally served on the Board of Directors of the TFDA for several years. At the 2017 TFDA annual convention in Austin, Dale received the prestigious 50-year award and was presented with his 50 years of service pin, a significant accomplishment few funeral directors achieve.
Despite his professional accolades, Dale was most proud of being a Christ-like role model to his 4 sons, whom he affectionately referred to as his "4-of-a-kind, a tough hand to beat."
Treasured memories are left in the hearts of his four sons, Shane Langston (Suzan) DuPree of Mesquite, Texas, Clayton Dale (Gail) DuPree of Zanesville, Ohio, Matthew Bryce DuPree of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Christopher Scott (Kristy) DuPree of Edinburg, Texas. In addition, Dale, or Poe, leaves behind twelve grandchildren, Chase, Tanner, Miranda, Alyssa, Erika, Alexandra, Bryce, Noah, Gabriela, Kayna, Judah and Luke and one great-granddaughter Hadley. Additionally, Dale is survived by 2 sisters he loved very much, Jan DuPree and Barbara Gray, both of Boerne, Texas.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Christopher DuPree officiating.
Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Agua Dulce Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020