Dallars Schwenke Kosarek
Corpus Christi, TX
Our kind and loving mother, Dallars Schwenke Kosarek died peacefully in her home of 51 years on February 3, 2019 at the age of 91.
She was born on April 26, 1927 in Freyburg, TX to Otto and Edna Kalich Schwenke. Dallars grew up in Flatonia, TX until her family moved to the Corpus Christi area at the age of 10. A graduate of Corpus Christi (Miller) High School in 1946, she married Edwin Kosarek on May 31, 1947.
Her entire life was family centered. Dallars spoke often of fond childhood memories running through the pastures of the family dairy farm in Schulenburg.
A devout Catholic, Dallars was active in the SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and School, KJZT and Alhambra Catholic organizations, and the Czech Heritage Society. Proud of her German/Czech heritage she made countless cakes, pies, and kolaches for gatherings. She and Edwin loved polka dancing with their friends at Moravian Hall and the American Legion Post 364.
She and Edwin raised 4 children, instilling in them values of faith, family, and heritage. They were proud to have sent all four children through college.
Dallars was known for her roses, passion for gardening, love of nature, antiquing, baking homemade bread and canning dill pickles. She loved to laugh and loved a good party with family and friends. After 51 years of marriage, her beloved husband, Edwin, passed away in 1999.
In 2005, Dallars married JR Brown. They enjoyed years of dancing, cooking together, being with friends and family, and caring for each other. She will be missed as the last survivor of her Kosarek generation.
Dallars was preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin, and her parents, Edna Kalich and Otto Schwenke.
She is survived by her husband JR Brown; her siblings Gloria East Cave, Virgene Schwenke, and Laverne "Dolly" Brown; her children Katherine Kosarek (Houston, TX), Cynthia (Robert) McLaren (Austin, TX), Cheryl Kosarek (Austin, TX), and Michael (Hana) Kosarek (Tomball, TX); her grandchildren Ryan(Sarah), Chadwick, Elle, Phillip, Aidan, Anna, and Michaela; her great grandchildren Logan and Olivia Wynn.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Seaside Funeral home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Texas NF Foundation.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 6, 2019