|
|
Dallas G. Comuzzie
Boerne - Dallas G. Comuzzie, loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather, departed this life July 10, 2019. He was born September 28, 1932 in Export, West Virginia to Loxie and Pete Comuzzi, the youngest of three sons. He grew up in Laurel Creek, West Virginia and attended High School in Mt. Hope. In 1952, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving 4 years as a flight engineer with a seaplane unit spending part of his time in service in the South Pacific. While stationed at the Naval Air Station, in Corpus Christi, Texas he met his wife of 63 years, Bonnie Sue Sevier. They were married in December of 1955 following his honorable discharge from the Navy. After leaving the Navy, he entered Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas earning a degree in Civil Engineering in 1960. In 1962, he went to work for the Texas Highway Department in Corpus Christi where he worked for 32 years overseeing highway design, construction, and maintenance before retiring in 1992 as the District Maintenance Engineer. In 2013, he and Bonnie Sue moved to Boerne, Texas to be nearer their family. He was known in his family for his ability to make beautiful things from wood, for having not just a green thumb, but ten green fingers, and for being able to produce the best barbecue anyone ever ate. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Don Comuzzie. Dallas is survived by his wife, Bonnie Sue; son Tony (Diana) and their two sons Andy and Matt; son Mark (Lisa) and their two sons Brendan and Ian; sister-in-law Johanna Comuzzi; nieces Kristi Comuzzi and Gretchen (Owen) Duggan; brother-in-law Daniel Zunker; nieces Danelle Zunker and Melissa Zunker; and great nephew and nieces. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations in his memory may be made to the www.kidney.or/support.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Corpus Christi. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Boerne. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Dallas' life, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019