Danial Fred Dames
Corpus Christi, TX
Danial Fred Dames passed away February 9, 2019 at the age of 66.
He was born in Saint Louis, Missouri to his loving parents Ralph and Jean Dames on February 3, 1953.
Danial proud served his country, fighting for our freedom, in the United States Army. He dedicated his life to his family and his work. Always willing and ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. The legacy of Danial's kind spirit, passion for sports, love of knowledge, and zest for life will live on through his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Jean Dames.
Danial leaves behind, to cherish his memories: his devoted wife Diana Dames; a brother Tom (Eleanor) Dames; a sister Jackie Dames; father in law: Charles J. Jones; brothers in law: Larry W. Jones, Charles C. Jones; sister in law: Shirley A. Capuano; and nieces: Jessica and Jill Dames, Stephanie Ward; nephews: Christopher and Timothy Jones, Robert and Eric McCauley; cousin: Susan M. Jones
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 13 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A, with Military Honors to be rendered at 6 p.m. followed by a Chapel Service that evening.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 13, 2019