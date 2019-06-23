|
Daniel A. Olvera
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel A. Olvera announce his sudden passing on June 19, 2019.
Daniel was born on September 25, 1991. He was the son of Nicolas and Denise Olvera. He was a loving father, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend. He lived his beautiful life spreading laughter along with his genuine smile.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters; Isabella Aryn & Everly Skye, sisters; Nicole D. (Michael) & Amber R., Maternal Grandparents; Rafael & Maria Davila, Paternal Grandparents; Nicolas C. Olvera and Gloria (Carlos) Ramirez, girlfriend; Corine Carrizales, best buds Xzavier & Emperor, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Public visitation will begin on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel "A" with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Christ The King Catholic church, 3423 Rojo St./Arlington. Burial will follow in Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019