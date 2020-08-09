1/1
Daniel Alvarez Moya
Daniel Alvarez Moya

August 13, 1955- August 1, 2020

Daniel Alvarez Moya entered eternal rest on August 1st, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 13th, 1955 to Daniel Q. and Aurora A. Moya. He worked at the IRS in Austin, Texas for 21 years.

Daniel was a loving and caring son, brother, nephew, uncle and devoted friend. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially with his grand nephews and nieces. He was always cracking jokes and making funny faces to make all those around him laugh. He had a gift of bringing joy and love with him. We will always remember him being full of life.

He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Q. Moya.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving mother, Aurora A. Moya; his siblings, Elida P. Donahue, Ricky A. (Gracie) Moya, and Diana E. Moya; nephews & nieces, Christopher (Kelly) Donahue Jr. of Austin, TX, Veronica A. (Roy) Moya Fuentes, Ricky V. (Casey) Moya and Joe Daniel (Melissa) Donahue all of Corpus Christi, TX; nine grandnephews & nieces and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at 9 am with a funeral service at 10 am at Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas. Interment to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3618576291
