Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Taft, TX
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Corpus Christi, TX
Daniel Bernal Guajardo Obituary
Daniel Bernal Guajardo

Taft - Daniel Bernal Guajardo was born on February 24, 1946 in Taft, Texas. He passed away on September 17, 2019 in Portland, Texas.

Daniel is survived by his wife Mary Lucille Guajardo; mother Luz Guajardo; three sons Gerald Guajardo of Taft Texas, Lawrence Guajardo of Cibolo, Texas, Robert Guajardo of Hondo, Texas; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Sunday September 22, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM that same evening. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday September 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Taft. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
