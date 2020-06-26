Daniel D. CaneteCorpus Christi - Daniel D. Canete, age 87, passed away on June 17, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on December 3, 1932 in Tacloban, Leyte, Philippines to Restituto Canete and Ciriaca Denoso Canete. He married his wife of nearly 61 years, Evelyn Senit Canete on June 28, 1958. Preceding him in death, Evelyn passed away on March 21, 2019. Daniel is survived by a son, Allen (Kimberly) Canete of Custer, South Dakota; and a daughter, Lisa (Scott) Ferrero, of New York, New York; three grandchildren, Danny (Emily) Canete of Dallas, Texas; Rachel Canete of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Nikki (Jesse) Ramer of Mead, Colorado; and four great-grandchildren: Hannah Canete and Benjamin Canete of Dallas, Texas; and Jacoby Ramer and Lincoln Ramer of Mead, Colorado."Dan" grew up during WW II in the jungles of the Philippines during the Japanese occupation. He had just turned 9 years old when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941. A few years later, Dan was an eyewitness to the Battle of Leyte Gulf in October of 1944, one of the largest naval battles of WW II between the U.S. and Japan. As you might imagine, he had many stories to tell of that time, which were more than enough to keep a young son and daughter awake, hours after normal bedtime.As a young man, Dan attended and graduated from Ebenezer Bible College and Seminary in Zamboanga, Philippines and went to work for The Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC) in the metro Manila area. FEBC had one goal in mind: broadcasting Christ to the world through radio. While working at FEBC Dan heard a most angelic voice on a sister radio station hosting the classical music hour. The name behind the voice was Evelyn Senit. After hearing Evelyn's soothing voice on the radio Dan just had to meet her. Even though there was no "Facebook" back then, Dan was smitten, sight unseen. After much planning and "strategizing" Dan met Evelyn through a mutual friend. And as they say, the rest is history.In 1963, Dan decided to immigrate to the U.S. with wife Evelyn and young son ,Allen, to pursue additional graduate and post-graduate studies. They landed in Providence, Rhode Island and Dan attended school at Barrington College in Barrington, RI. Dan worked hard, both supporting his family by working evenings and attending classes and studying by day. Daughter Lisa arrived in 1968. Over the years, Dan earned a B.A (Barrington College), an M.A. (Cal State-Fresno), and a Ph.D (Nova University) in Psychology. Dan was an instructor and a professor at Barrington College from 1967 to 1978 and a fully tenured professor at the University of Sioux Falls (South Dakota) from 1978 to 1998 before retiring from teaching.Dr. Dan Canete, or "Doc Dan" had many hobbies and interests, including camping, fishing, gardening and tennis. He and Evelyn loved to watch Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and just about any major tennis tournament on TV. Dan even found time to be the tennis coach at the University of Sioux Falls, in addition to being a professor and the Department Head of Psychology and Sociology. Dan was talented with his passions. He competed at the senior tennis division level of the Senior Olympics; he had a love of gardening and his green thumb helped to produce bountiful garden vegetables and beautiful flowers. His love of fishing carried over from his childhood of survival from the sea; and he loved teaching, and taught piano to children and teenagers.Dan also was an interim pastor in the Christian & Missionary Alliance (CMA) church, being an accomplished singer, pianist, and preacher. Always enthusiastic and optimistic, Dan made friends very easily. His love for the Lord Jesus Christ, and his love of teaching and service, are what characterized him as beloved by both friends and family. While we mourn his departure, we also rejoice that he is with the Lord in Heaven and reunited with wife Evelyn, in glory.A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Faith Community Church.To view a live stream of the service please join the Zoom Meeting at:Meeting ID: 834 8491 3682Password: 612977