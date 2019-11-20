|
Daniel David Ramos, 64 passed away November 18, 2019 at his residence in San Antonio unexpectedly. He was employed with IHG hotels and enjoyed real estate in his spare time. Danny graduated early and embraced a strong work ethic. He dedicated himself to caring for his family and providing the best.
Daniel is survived by his wife of many years MaryAnn of Corpus Christi, two sons Christopher Ramos and Jonathan Ramos (Sarah) and granddaughter Everly Ramos all of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by sister Diana (Mario) Saenz of Corpus Christi, brother Ruben (Janie) Ramos of Lewisville, TX, brother Richard Ramos of Corpus Christi and sister-in-law Patricia Ramos of Corpus Christi an aunt, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Danny will be remembered by all those he came into contact with. He was a loving son, brother, husband, uncle, friend, father and grandfather whom will be dearly missed. Danny is preceded in death by his parents Leopoldo and Maria D. Ramos and brother Rene Ramiro Ramos Sr.
Visitation will be held at 6 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral with a Holy rosary to be recited at 7 pm that same evening. There will be a funeral procession departing from the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel at 9:30 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 to the Corpus Christi Cathedral for a funeral mass at 10 am. Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the honor to serve as pallbearers are Leroy Garza, Rene Romeros, Guadalupe "Pito" Garza, Rene Ramiro Ramos, Jr., Keith Ramos and Richard Anthony Perez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019