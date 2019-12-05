|
Daniel "Danny" Douglas Malek
Robstown - Daniel "Danny" Douglas Malek of Robstown, Texas, passed away on December 4, 2019. He was 68. He was born in Robstown, Texas on June 22, 1951.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents William and Martha Malek; and brother, Bill Malek. He is survived by his daughters Stacie Griffin (Jason) of Dallas, Courtney Holloway (John) of Corpus Christi and Shelby Moczygemba (Lane) of San Antonio; 3 grandchildren Duke Griffin, Gracie and Lillie Holloway who knew him as Paw-Paw. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Martha "Margie" Clark, Marie Maloy, Jimmy Malek (Harriett), Bobby Malek and Barbara Anderson as well as many nieces and nephews.
Danny was a longtime member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas, where he did what he knew best for years helping the Knights of Columbus prepare BBQ for the Czech Fest. Danny retired from GTE where he was a Cable Splicer for 25 years. Danny was best known for Malek's BBQ on 624, where he served his legendary brisket and smoked sausage. He had the soul of a true Pitmaster and his happiest times were serving his loyal fans his Texas BBQ.
A memorial service will be held on a later date at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas.
