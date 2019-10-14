Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church
1762 15th Street
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Daniel G. Gutierrez Jr.


1944 - 2019
Daniel G. Gutierrez Jr.

Corpus Christi - Daniel G. Gutierrez Jr., age 74, passed away October 12, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1944 to Daniel and Maria Gutierrez Sr. in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from W. B. Ray High School in 1964.

He married his wife, Angelita, of 52 years on June 10, 1967. Daniel was employed by Gilman Insulation. He was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, husband, and uncle.

Daniel enjoyed participating in church activities and family events, especially with his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, humility, service to others, willingness to help, and his love for his family.

Daniel is preceded in death by his father Daniel T. Gutierrez Sr., mother Maria Gutierrez and sister Diana (Marcos) Salazar.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife Angelita; son Jeremiah (Maggie); sisters Delia (Henry) Trevino and Deborah (Dale) Creek; grandchildren Ruben Lopez-Gutierrez, Raquel A. Lopez, Rene (Kim) Lopez and Ruth Lopez; his cherished nieces and nephews Henry Trevino, Alma Trevino, David (Cathy) Trevino, Adam (Daisy) Trevino. Matthew (Ion Rose) Trevino, Diane (Ted) Baggett, Rob Melby, Jessica (Rick) Gonzalez, Delilah Gutierrez, and Kimberly Creek as well as his sister-in-law Janie Melby.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a prayer service that will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Service will be celebrated at El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church on 1762 15th Street at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Interment to follow on Thursday, October 17, 2019 @ 11:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Ruben Lopez-Gutierrez, David Trevino, Adam Trevino, Matthew Trevino, Gabriel Godinez and Javier Godinez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
