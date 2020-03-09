|
Daniel Hinojosa
Corpus Christi - On Friday, March 6, 2020, Daniel Hinojosa, loving father and husband, left us to join his lifelong sweetheart in eternal life.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hinojosa (1927-2019), his parents, Santa Maria Hinojosa and Manuela Flores Hinojosa, and siblings Joe, Ramona, Mary, Tensie and Richard.
Daniel is survived by sons, Jimmy and Hector (Annie), daughter, Debra Cortinas; grandchildren, J.J., Steven (Sherry), Nicole (Ryan), Lesley, Anna and Theresa; great grandchildren, Tabitha, Matthew, Rosalie, Divya, Wyatt, Robert and Edward; brother, Carlos and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daniel was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 9, 1925. He left Corpus Christi High School in 1944 at the age of 17 to join the Marines and defend our country in WW II. After boot camp, he landed on the beaches of Iwo Jima with the Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 27th Marines, 5th Marine Division in the first wave. Daniel bravely fought from D-Day to the last day of the 36-day battle. With the grace of God, he returned and was honored with the Pacific Theater Medal, the World War II Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation.
When Daniel completed his military service, he and 27 other WW II veterans returned to Corpus Christi High School and graduated. He attended Del Mar College and worked as a machinist at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. When NAS operations scaled down, Danny went into business and opened O.K. Auto Parts eventually specializing in 4-wheel drive parts for beach goers and wholesale trading with Mexico.
Daniel loved his family and taught his children that hard work and pride in doing your best would lead to a happy good life. He was active in the community serving on the Nueces County Appraisal Board and he was a Director in the Civitans. He was a friend to all and loved dearly by his nieces and nephews. When he retired he spent lots of time fishing and working in his yard growing beautiful roses for his Maruka. We will miss you Danny. Rest in peace.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the HINOJOSA family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020