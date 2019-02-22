Services
Calvary First Baptist Church
2906 Carver Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eternal Rest
2810 Buffalo Street
Corpus Christi,, TX
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary First Baptist Church
2906 Carver Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Daniel King Obituary
Daniel King

TX

1981-2019

A Precious One We Love Is Gone-A Voice We Love Is Still-And In Our Hearts There Is A Void-That Never Can Be Filled.

Quiet Time will be on Friday, February 22, 2019; from 6-8PM at Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas.

We will pause to remember Daniel's Life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11AM at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.

Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.

For a full obituary you may visit our website at theplacetorememberlife.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
