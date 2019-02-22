|
|
Daniel King
TX
1981-2019
A Precious One We Love Is Gone-A Voice We Love Is Still-And In Our Hearts There Is A Void-That Never Can Be Filled.
Quiet Time will be on Friday, February 22, 2019; from 6-8PM at Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas.
We will pause to remember Daniel's Life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11AM at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
For a full obituary you may visit our website at theplacetorememberlife.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 22, 2019