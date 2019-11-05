|
|
Daniel Luis Luna, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Daniel Luis Luna Sr., 55. On November 2, 2019 the gates of heaven were opened for Daniel Luna, he passed peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family by his side. He was born on 03/31/1964 to Maria Lopez and Norberto Luna SR; he was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. Daniel was a very generous soul with a big heart who was always willing to help when needed. He was a very hard worker, he worked as a chef and did fencing for many years. He cherished his loved ones, especially his grandchildren. He loved fishing, playing foosball and cooking for his friends and family. Daniel is preceded in death by his beloved father Norberto Luna, SR., his mother Maria Lopez, Sister, Sulema Landa, mother - in law Maria Gomez, and father- in law Nicolas Gomez SR. He is survived by his wife, Norma Luna, children; Daniel Luis Luna JR., Angel (Monique) Luna, Ashley Luna (Peter Castillo), daugher- in law Amanda Velasquez. Grandchildren; Aaron Luna, Jeremiah Luna, Celeste Luna, Andrew Torres - Luna, Xavier Luna, Kayla Luna, Angel Luna JR., Aaralynn Castillo, Paezlynn Castillo, and Brooklynn Castillo. Brothers and Sisters; Antonio Cisneros, Mary Ann (Mark) Rodriguez, David (Cynthia) Luna, San Juanita (Joe) Saldivar, Victor (Alma) Luna, Norberto Luna, JR., Joe Cisneros and many others. Daniel was very much loved and appreciated by many, he will forever be in the hearts of his loved ones. May he rest in paradise. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Saxet Funeral Home 4001 Leopard St, followed by mass at 6:00 pm.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019