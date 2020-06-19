Daniel Rene GarciaCorpus Christi - Daniel Rene Garcia, 31, born on March 9, 1989 formerly of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away June 14, 2020.He is survived by his sons: Darrius and Damien Garcia; his estranged wife Elora Garcia; his mother Belinda Garcia (Mark), siblings: Joe Garcia (Brenda), Stacy Garcia and Stephanie Thompson (Kevin), his fiancé Marlena Perez (Ariana & Dominik), Cousin Ryan Edge.His father Rene Garcia precedes him in death.SSG Garcia served 6 years of Active Duty in the U.S. Army as a 19K M1 Armor Crewman. He continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserve as a 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic in the 851'st Transportation Company Unit out of Sinton, TX.Daniel was a devoted father and son who enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with his friends & family. He was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fanatic and a simple man who was always willing to put others before himself. His smile lit up every room and his laugh was very contagious. Our beloved Daniel was always cracking jokes just to make light of any situation. He was a hard worker who was loyal to his job and always looked for opportunity and ways to advance. His most recent accomplishment was to be not only a great father but to be a great step father as well. Daniel was a knowledge seeker. He had such great insight on many subjects. His mind was open to all possibilities and was very curious to see others perspectives on life.Daniel will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. May his memory serve as a reminder of what a great gift he was to us all.Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel "A" with an Evening service to be celebrated at 7:00 p.m.Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel "A". Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Seaside Memorial Park.