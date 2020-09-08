Daniel William Tower
New Braunfels - Danny Tower passed away on August 28, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas, surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones.
Danny, born Daniel William Tower, was born on August 21, 1953 to William Zelos and Rosalia Tower in Corpus Christi, Texas. Danny was the fifth of nine children born to Bill and Rosie.
He is survived by his two sons, Daniel Austin Tower (Stefnie Hill Miller), and their children Austin Maeve Tower and Danson Hill Miller. His son, John Houston Tower (Ashlee Powell Tower), and an expected son. He is also survived by his eight siblings, Peggy Kelsey (Ward: deceased), Susie Willyard (Ron), Terry Doherty (Weldon), Marty Chatry (Michael), Kathleen Tower, Eileen Wilson, Barbie Cohen (David), and Tim Tower (Myriam). As well as his ex-wife and friend, Kathy Tower and his many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He attended elementary, junior high and high school in Corpus Christi. He then graduated with his Associate's Degree in Police Science from Del Mar College before receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from the then Corpus Christi State University. Danny had a stint as a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department in the mid-70's. He also worked for Milchem as a mud engineer and then a claims adjuster for State Farm before going on to law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston, Texas, where he graduated in 1982. Danny was a local attorney in Corpus Christi for 35 years before moving to New Braunfels, where he resided until his passing. While there, he did volunteer legal work at the Crisis Center, a shelter for victims of domestic violence.
Danny was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend that will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered by his generosity, kindness, love and sense of humor that brought a smile and laughter to all those that crossed paths with him.
Services for Danny Tower will be held at Seaside funeral Home and Memorial Park 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Purple Door in Corpus Christi, Texas, or the ALS Association at alstexas.org