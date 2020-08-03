1/1
Daniel Z. Pena Jr.
1960 - 2020
Daniel Z. Pena, Jr.

Robstown - Daniel Zuniga Pena, Jr., 59, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on July 30, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1960 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Daniel Pena, Sr. and Elida Zuniga Pena. He was a Catholic, a truck driver and lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father and his brother, Marciano Pena.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Maria D. Pena; his children, Monica (Ted) Sechrist, Daniel "Buddy" (Audrey) Pena III, Jacob R. Pena, Marciano Pena and Praxedis Hernandez; his stepchildren, Monica (Rey) Leal, Santos (Jannel) Jimenez, Gilberto (Margarita) Jimenez; his mother Elida Pena; his siblings, Rodolfo Pena, Pedro Pena, Veronica Ramon, Beatrice Reyes and Ray Pena. He was also blessed with four grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday, August 05, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
August 3, 2020
Mary Fortune
