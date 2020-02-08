|
|
Danny Marshall Rizzo
Corpus Christi - Danny Marshall Rizzo, 73 years old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Sudan Home, Serenity and Grace Hospice Care, after a week of declining health.
He is survived by his mother Evalyn Pruett, 95, his wife Sherry Rizzo, his son Vincent Rizzo and his wife, Alexis Rizzo, her children and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his infant brother Ronnie, his father Jasper Rizzo, his stepfather Jake Pruett and his stepbrother Lynn Pruett.
Born on August 30, 1946 in Beaumont Texas, he was the son of Jasper and Evalyn Rizzo.
Danny attended South Park High School in Beaumont, where he worked for his mother and stepfather in the florist business delivering flowers after school. After his graduation he went on to study at Del Mar College before and after his enlistment in the Navy in 1964 during Vietnam. It was there that it was discovered he had Type 1 Diabetes and was honorably discharged.
After the Navy, Danny wanted to work in the Pipe Industry. He worked at Jones and Laughlin Steel in Houston, selling steel products before moving on to Bob Derek at Delta Seaboard. He then came to Corpus Christi to work for John Hubbard at Atlas Tubular in 1986. Danny also partnered with policemen Rudy Lozano, as a Reserve Officer during the early to mid-70's.
When he wasn't scratching pipe notes on cocktail napkins at the Embers, he was on the phone selling pipe for Atlas in his office in the 600 Building. It was during this time that he met and married his wife of 32 years, Sherry Rizzo on May 1, 1987.
Danny had a passion for selling pipe, fishing and hunting with friends, riding his Harley and cruising in his many FAB cars. He also enjoyed attending the symphony and other fine arts events with his wife Sherry, traveling together far and wide.
The Rizzo Family would like to thank John Flores with Serenity and Grace Hospice Care, the girls, Rome, Rebecca, Debbie, and Maggie at the Sudan Home, and Jenessa the hospice nurse, who all gave so much love and compassionate care during Danny's restful time there.
A gathering will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Seaside Funeral Home before the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. in the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020