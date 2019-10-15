Resources
Danny O'Dowdy


1938 - 2019
Danny O'Dowdy Obituary
Danny O'Dowdy

Burleson - Danny O'Dowdy, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by family in Burleson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Danny was born on May 30, 1938 in Culver City, Calif. to George "Pat" Euclid and Ruth Ali Coleman Dowdy. He served in the United States Navy, then obtained a Masters and Doctorate of Fine Arts at Texas Tech University and went on to become a professor at Texas Tech, Texas A&M Kingsville, and CCSU in Corpus Christi. From the 1980's onward, he was a professional artist.

Danny was preceded in death by his son, Trubal O'Dowdy.

Danny is survived by his daughters, Laramie O'Dowdy Edwards of Cleburne, Julie Kirk of Leander and Leanne Dodd of Austin; son, Quinn Wilson of Marble Falls; sister, Jerry Pat O'Dowdy Taylor of Kemah; brother-in-law and dear friend, Lonnie Taylor of Kemah; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three nephews; one niece; and countless friends and art patrons.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
