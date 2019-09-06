Services
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
1954 - 2019
Dario T. Cabrera Obituary
Dario T. Cabrera

Robstown - Dario Trevino Cabrera, 64, fell asleep in death on September 04, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1954 in El Tanque, Paras, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Andres and Juanita Trevino Cabrera. He was a longtime resident of Robstown and a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Aizar Cabrera and his sister, Elida Guerra.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife of 39 years, Emma Cabrera; his children, Andres (Veronica) Cabrera, Darian Raul (Chelsea) Cabrera and Emanuel Corey Cabrera; three brothers, Andres (Duvelsa) Cabrera, Aljimiro (Maria Luisa) Cabrera, and Juan Abrahan (Lupita) Cabrera; two sisters, Dora Elia Cantu and Gloria (Homero) Chapa. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Andrea Cabrera, Noah Cabrera and Darianna Cabrera as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Talk will be held at 7pm on Friday, September 06, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Saturday, September 07, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 6, 2019
