Daron Spence



Corpus Christi - Daron Roger Spence passed away on October 12th, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Diane Birdsong Spence and Kenneth Roger Spence. Survived by his brother, Dirk (Deacon) Breeden and wife, Darla Breeden, his Aunt Doris Mcdonald and cousins of Fredonia, Ks., numerous nephews and one niece. There will be a private celebration of life to be held on November 14th, 2020.



GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME









