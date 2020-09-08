1/1
Darrell Christopher Clark
Darrell Christopher Clark

Darrell Christopher Clark, age 51, passed away on August 19,2020. He was born on March 27, 1969 in Corpus Christi, TX to Delores Ann Clark and Burton S Clark. He enjoyed going to baseball games, hunting and fishing.He is preceded in death by his by this mother. He is survived by his daughter Kayla Louise Clark, father Burton S Clark and siblings: Kenneth Clark, Ronald Clark, Douglas Clark, Jeffery Clark, Patrica Clark and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held Saturday September 12, 2020 at Saxet Chapel at 12:00 p.m.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
