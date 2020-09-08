Darrell Christopher Clark



Darrell Christopher Clark, age 51, passed away on August 19,2020. He was born on March 27, 1969 in Corpus Christi, TX to Delores Ann Clark and Burton S Clark. He enjoyed going to baseball games, hunting and fishing.He is preceded in death by his by this mother. He is survived by his daughter Kayla Louise Clark, father Burton S Clark and siblings: Kenneth Clark, Ronald Clark, Douglas Clark, Jeffery Clark, Patrica Clark and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held Saturday September 12, 2020 at Saxet Chapel at 12:00 p.m.









