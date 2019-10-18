Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
2421 Gollihar Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX
Darrin Todd Stephenson

Darrin Todd Stephenson Obituary
Darrin Todd Stephenson

Corpus Christi - Darrin Todd Stephenson passed away October 10, 2019 at the age of 48.

Darrin is survived by his mother Linda Owen, father Bill Stephenson, son Gabriel Stephenson (partner Cassandra Casas), sisters Connie Roy (Tom), Jaime Jones (David), Nephews Ruston Roy, TeJay Roy, Nieces Kylie Roy, Lily Guzman (Father Chris), Zoe Jones, Sadie Jones, and Phoebe Jones, special cousin Dawn Melton, his best friend Raul Velenzuela, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church 2421 Gollihar Rd. CC, TX with Pastor Kenny Eiben officiating on October 26 at 1:00 PM. Fellowship will be held at the church after memorial service.

Guardian Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
