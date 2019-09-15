|
|
Darryl I. Cummings
Corpus Christi - Darryl I. Cummings passed away Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home on beautiful Lake Corpus Christi. He was born Sept. 16, 1939 to D.L. & Lucille Cummings in Bynum, TX and grew up in Corpus Christi. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Darryl worked most of his adult life as "The BEST outboard motor mechanic in the area" working for the other man until 1990 when he opened "Darryl's Marine Service" in Flour Bluff. After retiring to the lake in 2000 he enjoyed his family, friends & the lake for the rest of his life. Darryl will be forever missed by his wife of 37 years, Sally Darby Cummings, sister, Benita Corley (Roger), Sons, Dwyer Cummings (Dawn) and Kris Outzen (Karen), daughter Tina Cummings, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren & numerous family & friends. Private services will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor can be made to the or the . Condolences can be offered at maxwellpdunne.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 15, 2019