Darsha Rena (Dover) Cessac passed away on May 17, 2020. Darsha was born in Kirksville, Missouri on February 22, 1962 and as a young girl moved with her family to Portland, Texas. Following graduation from Gregory-Portland High School in 1980, she joined the family business, LaDorn Beauty Shop, and embarked on a career as a hairdresser. She later founded and ran her own successful business, Darsha's Haircare Salon, for almost 30 years. With her husband Stephen, she then opened Darsha's Storage in Portland.
Darsha was a sweet and generous soul. Not just a perfectly loving, supportive, and selfless wife and mother, she was the very lifeforce of her family. Hers was an incomparable combination of strength and heart. Darsha was a friendly, polite and kind person in a world where such folks can seem increasingly rare.
No matter the occasion, Darsha almost always arrived at a friend's or a loved one's bearing a thoughtful gift—typically something she had cooked or made herself. She enjoyed baking (she was an expert with cakes), crocheting, playing cards with family, making flower arrangements, and reading and watching murder mysteries. Typical of her generosity, she routinely volunteered her talents to create slide shows to help others celebrate all sorts of special occasions.
She is survived by her parents Doren and LaVerne Dover, her husband Stephen Cessac, her son Dalyn, her daughter Danica, her granddaughter Autumn, her sisters Darla (Buddy) Murphy and Denisha Dover, her nephew Lance, her great-niece Katy and great-nephew Fox, her sisters-in-law Cheri (Mark) McBurnett, Denise (Mike) Long, Nannette (Danny) Baucom, and her brothers-in-law Kevin (Mary) Cessac, Kenneth (Laura) Cessac, and Chris (Jeanne) Cessac.
Visitation will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 2003 West Wheeler Avenue, Aransas Pass, Texas. Funeral service will be held there at 2:00 pm. Interment to follow in Palms Memorial Gardens in Portland.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020