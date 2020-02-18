|
Dave Parish
Corpus Christi - Dave Parish completed his journey in this life on February 10, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 31, 1957, to loving parents, Don and Marian "Dickie" Parish. Early in life, it was obvious that Dave was his own person and would go his own way, traits that would serve him well but give his parents a worried night or 20. As a teen, Dave loved surfing, playing basketball in the backyard with his brother and neighborhood friends, hanging out with the youth group at Ayers Street Church of Christ and blasting The Doors and Cat Stevens from the 8-track tape deck in his bedroom.
Dave graduated from Texas A&M University-College Station in December 1979 and began his career in the oil industry as a mud engineer. During this time he met the lovely and spunky Rhandi Tuma, whom he married on November 16, 1990; she truly was the love of his life and he was completely dedicated to her. Throughout her lengthy illness, Dave always put Rhandi above all else and loved her to the very end. Around the time of their wedding, Dave accepted a position at Valero and had just retired from his position as Chief Inspector when he passed from this life. Dave worked hard to build an excellent team at Valero and was proud of the work he and his team accomplished.
Dave was a man of faith, and while he has left a huge gap in our world and will be missed so very much, we rest in the belief that he is now at home with his beloved Rhandi and many other loved ones.
Left behind are his brother, Don Parish of Beaumont; his sister, Deena Parish Taylor of Corpus Christi; his son, Corbin (Lauren) Tuma of Georgetown; his daughter, Kerri (Patrick) Connor of Pearland; nephew and niece, Weston and Jordan Taylor, and grandchildren, Cole and Aubrey Connor; Hudson, Holden, Hyatt, Emerson and Brooklyn Tuma, as well as many friends and other family members.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive visitors beginning at noon.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020