|
|
David Aranda
Corpus Christi, TX
David Aranda born July 31, 1966 of Corpus Christi,TX passed away March 6, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Mary Helen Aranda, his daughter Adriana McDaniel, son-in-law Eric McDaniel and five grandchildren, Kadlyn, Natalie, Jordan, Megan and Hannah.
He is also survived by his siblings: Maryann (Juan) Rodriguez, Senona (Javier) Casas, Roberto Aranda, Jr., Richard (Gracie) Reyna, Ruben (Eva) Reyna, Julio (Minerva) Reyna, Aniceto (Connie) Reyna, Rogelio Reyna, Frank (Gloria) Aranda and Ms. Santos Aranda. He was survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was an avid Cowboys Fan. He would always say "I am a Cowboys Fan since I was born!" He loved to go fishing when the opportunity presented itself. He enjoyed spending time with the family to bbq, go to the beach and chat-it-up with family and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with a gathering for a celebration of his life from 4p.m. to 9p.m. with a prayer service at 7p.m..
Location: Guardian Funeral Home
5922 Crosstown Access Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX, 78417
(between Saratoga and Holly off the access road)
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 10, 2019