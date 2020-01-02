|
|
David Bevly
Robstown - South Texas farmer David Bevly, age 95, of Robstown, Texas passed away December 30, 2019 at home. He was born September 3, 1924 in San Antonio, Texas to Louis Bevly and Rebecca Redden.
He was a member of Calallen Baptist Church for over 70 years where he served in missions and as a deacon. He was instrumental in planting 2 new churches as well as performing mission work in Mexico. He spent his life farming and ranching in South Texas, primarily in Nueces and Duval Counties. He also served as a Master Sergeant in the US Army, serving in both WWII and the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Rebecca Bevly, wife, Alma Oliveira Bevly, brother Lee Bevly, and two sisters, Ruth and Virginia Bevly.
He is survived by his three sons, Rick (Emily) Longueira, David Bevly, John (Diane) Bevly and four grandchildren, Ricky Longueira, Cobie, Madison and David Bevly.
The viewing will be held at Calallen Baptist Church on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Robstown Memorial Park.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Calallen Baptist Church, 13505 IH 37, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020