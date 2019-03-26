|
David C. Munoz, Sr.
Livingston, TX
David C. Munoz SR, born April 20, 1958 to parents Robert & Jesusa (Contreras) Munoz in Alice, Texas, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Livingston, Texas at the age of 60.
David is survived by his loving wife Barbara; sons David Munoz JR & Omar Munoz; step children Stacey J. Maldonado & husband Robert, April J. Valasquez & husband Ruben, Milla D. Carbayal & husband Trinidad, Roddy Rodriguez & wife Bobbie, Justin L. Rodriguez & wife Tina; brothers Robert Munoz & wife Estella, Raul Munoz & wife Diane, Joe Munoz & wife Angie, Juan Munoz & wife Josie and Isuaro Franco III; sisters Francis M. Luna, Maria Villareal, Rebecca Hernandez & husband Jesse and 14 grandchildren; former wife and mother of his two sons, Rachel Gonzalez Munoz; numerous other relatives, friends and his loving pet Harley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Jesusa, a sister, Amilia Ovalle; two brothers-in-law Luis R. Luna and Polo Villareal SR.
David was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
A visitation was held Friday, March 22, from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Pace Funeral Home, 200 FM 350 N, Livingston, Texas.
A celebration of David's life was held at 12 noon Saturday, March 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2590 HWY 190 W, Livingston, Texas with Father Tarsisius Puling S.V.D. officiating.
Interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Onalaska, Texas.
To send online condolences please go to www.pacefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 26, 2019