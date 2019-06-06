Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Corpus Christi - David Cavazos Ochoa, age 78, passed away on June 3, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

David was born on October 29, 1940 to Lucio and Ramona. He attended W.B. Ray High School. David was employed by Driscoll Children's Hospital for over 25 years. David enjoyed participation in the DCH Marathons and blood drives where he volunteered for many hours over the years. He will always be remembered for his love of music, playing the piano, saxophone, quiet nature and devotion to family. David was a loving father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. David is preceded in death by his wife, Josefina A. Ochoa, his mother, Ramona Ramirez, brother, Samuel Ramirez and many other cousins, aunts, and uncles.

David is survived by his daughter, Sandra L. Ochoa; his granddaughters, Sarah L. Vasquez (Jordan Reyes), Savannah Vasquez; one granddaughter, Violet Reyes; two sisters, Betty Guajardo (Emilio), Yolanda Gutierrez (Mayo); along with many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 6, 2019
