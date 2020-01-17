|
|
David Davy Sanchez
David Davy Sanchez passed away January 12, 2020 at the age of 52. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ramen Samaniego.
David is survived by his mother, Olga Armenta; children, Joshua Vela, Andy (Elizabeth) Montoya, Jesse (Isabell) Montoya, Crystal Montoya, Sara (Jessica) Sanchez, David Sanchez, Christine Villarreal, John Paul Sanchez, David Sanchez, and several other children; siblings, Priscilla (Julian) Salazar, Johnny Joe Sanchez, April (Jessica) Sanchez-Perez, Jacob (Lori) Sanchez, and Maria Samaniego; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara @ Port; with a prayer service to be begin at 6:00 pm. Military Honors will be held at 9:30 am with a chapel service to begin at 10:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home. Services will conclude in the chapel and a cremation will follow.
Written condolences for the family of David Davy Sanchez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020