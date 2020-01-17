Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Davy Sanchez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Davy Sanchez Obituary
David Davy Sanchez

David Davy Sanchez passed away January 12, 2020 at the age of 52. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ramen Samaniego.

David is survived by his mother, Olga Armenta; children, Joshua Vela, Andy (Elizabeth) Montoya, Jesse (Isabell) Montoya, Crystal Montoya, Sara (Jessica) Sanchez, David Sanchez, Christine Villarreal, John Paul Sanchez, David Sanchez, and several other children; siblings, Priscilla (Julian) Salazar, Johnny Joe Sanchez, April (Jessica) Sanchez-Perez, Jacob (Lori) Sanchez, and Maria Samaniego; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive condolences on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara @ Port; with a prayer service to be begin at 6:00 pm. Military Honors will be held at 9:30 am with a chapel service to begin at 10:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home. Services will conclude in the chapel and a cremation will follow.

Written condolences for the family of David Davy Sanchez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -