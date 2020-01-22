|
David Duque Morales
Corpus Christi - David Duque Morales, passed away peacefully January 20, 2020, age 73, surrounded by his family. He was born December 3, 1946, in Corpus Christi to Johnny Morales and Beatrice Duque (Hernandez). He is preceded in death by his father (d1985) and mother (d2009). He is the first born grandchild to Angel & Juanita Duque, and first in a lineage of many cousins. David served his country bravely & honorably during the Vietnam War. He is the recipient of two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He continued his service as an aircraft mechanic and as an aircraft inspector in the Engine Division accumulating 32 yrs & retired from the Corpus Christi Army Depot in 2012. One of the many joys in David's & his wife, Margie's retirement was venturing to Eden Praire, Minnesota annually for three summer months to spend precious time with their granddaughters, Sophia & Nadia, & their daughter Tricia and son-in-law Rob. Only once did David brave a Minnesota's winter, but you'd never convince him to do it again. Corpus Christi was his winter home. David & Margie enjoyed his retirement years visiting Florida, Mississippi, Atlanta, Mt. Rushmore, Boston, Nevada & California. He enjoyed Friday family dinners & Sunday excursions to the movies. He will be sincerely & wholeheartedly missed.
David is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 47 years, Margie Rodriguez Morales; three precious daughters, Tricia Ann (Rob) Guidarini of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Lisa Marie Morales and Stephanie Morales of Corpus Christi; two adorable granddaughters Sophia Guidarini & Nadia Guidarini of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; a sister, Stella Hernandez; brother, Henry Hernandez of Corpus Christi; and numerous aunts, uncles & cousins.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24 in the Seaside Chapel. A Rosary to be recited at 7pm that same evening. A Mass will commence at 1pm on Saturday, January 25 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help located at 5830 Williams Dr. followed by a procession to Seaside Memorial Park for burial. See www.seasidefuneral.com
Pallbearers will be: Roy Garcia, Alonso Garcia, Anthony Thompson, John Michael Rodriguez, Noe Ramos & Adolfo Rodriguez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020