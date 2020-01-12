|
|
David Elwood Jones
Corpus Christi - David Elwood Jones, 77, of Corpus Christi, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday January 5, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and family.
He was born February 15, 1942, in Evansville, IN to the late Vernon and Dorothy (Pemberton) Jones.
Dave loved the Lord, playing the guitar, singing, and writing country and gospel songs. He was full of love and had a larger than life personality.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon Douglas Jones and Marion Lee Jones "Sonny", sister Shirley Darlene Jones, and two children, David Elwood Jones Jr. and Lorann Paige Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Patricia (Nehl) Jones, daughters Luella (Jeff) Mann, Shelie Jones, Sandy (Andy) Ball, Candy (Matt) Mason, Jason (Daisy) Jones, and Stacie (Javier Martinez) Jones. He also leaves behind his sisters Jewel Clark, Bonnie Mayes, Dixie (Gary) Bowlds, brother Joseph (Mona) Jones, sister-in-law Rose Jones, 28 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Travis Baptist Church 5802 Weber Rd. Corpus Christi, TX 78413. A memorial service will be held in Owensboro, KY on a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020