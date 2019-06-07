|
|
David Emerson May
Corpus Christi - David Emerson May, 86, passed away on May 24, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Houston, Texas on July 14, 1932. He graduated at 15 from Clifton High School, Clifton, Arizona, he attended Gila Junior College in Safford, Arizona before attending Baylor University as a premed student. When his father became ill, he dropped out of Baylor to move back to Clifton in order to care and provide for his parents.
David was working in El Tigre, Venezuela as a mud logger for Caren Brothers of San Antonio when he was drafted during the Korean Conflict. He served two years at Fort Sam Houston as a medical lab technician before being honorably discharged.
David's mother taught him to read and write before he entered the first grade. He was a lifelong reader and often credited his success to reading. David was a successful real estate investor, broker and developer in Corpus Christi.
He was a founder of the Corpus Christi Apartment Association and was its first president.
In 1976, he sailed a 35' sailboat from Corpus Christi to Trinidad with his 12 and 14-year-old sons, and 25-year-old brother in law, Dennis Haas. They had a voyage of a lifetime during this year long cruise. It was challenging but the reward was the people they met and the new ports to explore. Later when the family was grown and independent, Barbara (the crew of three) joined him sailing and together they shared new sailing experiences.
David was predeceased by his parents, John T. May and Edna J. May; and by his first wife Martha Hill May.
David is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, Barbara Haas May. Children Deborah Eckhardt (Roy), Melissa Stokes (Brad), William May (Joy), and John May. Grandchildren Roy Eckhardt III, Lauren Eckhardt, Catherine Stokes, Emily Stokes, Nicholas May and Megan May.
A celebration of his extraordinary life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to M.D. Anderson, Driscoll Children's Hospital or to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019